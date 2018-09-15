Former New Democracy PMs send messages of unity in Thessaloniki Fair

Former Conservative prime ministers Antonis Samaras and Costas Karamanlis expressed their support for Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, speaking ahead of the party leader's speech in Thessaloniki where he presented his main proposals for the next government term.



“We’re all here to support our party in the fight for a great electoral win, which aims for effective governance and robust growth for the benefit of all Greeks and above all, those who are weaker economically,” Karamanlis told reporters as he arrived at the Vellidis conference hall.



“Macedonia cannot be given away, cannot be sold; we are all united for a great victory,” Samaras added.