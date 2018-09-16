Gov't slams Mitsotakis speech, accuses him of eyeing IMF-style policies

The office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday issued a statement criticizing a speech delivered New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair, accusing the opposition chief of embracing policies championed by the International Monetary Fund.

In the statement, Tsipras's office suggested that Mitsotakis was prepared to leave 1.5 million pensioners in the lurch by seeking to overturn reforms implemented by the current government.

It added that Mitsotakis was aiming to undermine workers' rights and was only interested in wooing entrepreneurs.

It said the ND leader had every intention of going ahead with a reduction to the income tax-free ceiling scheduled for 2020, a measure the IMF had introduced.

The statement rebuffed Mitsotakis's promise to reduce taxes and the ENFIA property levy, declaring that, as regards the latter the revenue he has projected is at current levels.

It also disputed his declaration to downvote the Macedonia name deal, accusing the ND leader of posturing in order to appease the far-right wing of his party.