Firemen rescued a woman who had fallen onto the tracks of the Athens metro on Monday morning.

The woman reportedly fell at the Syngrou-Fix metro station during rush hour, according to the ANA-MPA news agency, which did not provide additional details.

The incident caused service to stop on Line 2 of the metro linking Anthoupoli to Elliniko and also caused delays on lines 1 and 3.

Service has resumed as usual following the incident.