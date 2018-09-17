Homage to Halepas | Athens | To October 13

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the death of Yannoulis Halepas – with 2018 having been designated Halepas Year – the Kaplanon Galleries group has put together a group show dedicated to the pioneering modernist sculptor at the Ena Gallery in Kolonaki. In the exhibition, 30 artists who work in a variety of mediums explore Helpas's contribution to Greek art as well as their own personal evolution. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ena Gallery, 6C Valaoritou, Kolonaki, tel 210.338.8501