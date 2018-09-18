NEWS |

 
Police probe killing of seven headless puppies in northern Greece

Police in northeastern Greece say they are investigating the killing of seven puppies that were found dumped on the side of a road with their heads cut off.

Residents in the village of Lambro, outside the northeast city of Komotini, reported the incident late last week, and a formal investigation was opened by police on Monday.

Lambro resident Ali Mesut told The Associated Press: “The whole village is upset about what happened. I hope they catch who did this.”

Greek animal protection groups say attacks on stray dogs — mostly using poison — are common in the area.

Earlier this year, Greek lawmakers toughened penalties for cruelty toward animals.

