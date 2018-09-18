Poll shows tiny lead for 'yes' camp ahead of FYROM name referendum

Twelve days before a referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on whether the Balkan country should change its name to North Macedonia, a new opinion poll has shown that the "yes" vote has a small lead over the "no."

According to the survey, which was carried out by the firm Market Vision for the news website Mkd.mk, 51.1 percent of respondents said they would answer "yes" to the question of whether they accept a recent deal with Greece to change the country's name so that it can join NATO and the European Union.

The remaining 48.9 percent were opposed to the deal.

Only 33.4 percent of ethnic Slavs supported the deal with 66.5 percent rejecting it while 95 percent of ethnic Albanians were in favor.