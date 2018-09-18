Opening Nights | Athens | September 19-30

In its 24th outing, the annual Opening Nights Athens International Film Festival boasts more than 100 new feature films from around the world, along with workshops and masterclasses, presentations and appearances by acclaimed filmmakers and other artists, as well as myriad parallel events. The theaters hosting this year's screenings are the Danaos (109 Kifissias & Panormou), Opera (57 Academias), Ideal (46 Panepistimiou) and Astor (28 Stadiou, Korai Arcade). Tickets are on sale online at www.viva.gr and at the festival's press office on the premises of Metropolitan College (42 Academias, mezzanine, Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.). To find out more about the films and events, as well as screening details, visit www.aiff.gr.