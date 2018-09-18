North P&I Club opens new office in Piraeus

Leading global marine insurer North P&I Club opened a new, larger office in Piraeus on Monday.



The move to the new office in Piraeus is fully in line with North’s long-term growth strategy, which is being promoted not only on a global level but also on a national level.

Centrally located in Piraeus, the new office, which has over 560 square feet of office space, is designed to hold more than double the current number of staff and reflects North’s commitment to future growth in the region.



Two new additional members of staff will be joining the Piraeus team, relocating from the company’s Newcastle headquarters.