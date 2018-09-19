190 years of Greek-Russian diplomatic ties marked in Moscow
Online
An exhibition of archival material concerning the foreign policy of the Russian Empire was inaugurated on Wednesday in Moscow by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Greek Ambassador Andreas Fryganas on the occasion of the 190th anniversary of the establishment of Greek-Russian diplomatic ties.
The exhibition is being hosted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
In a tweet, the Russian Embassy in Athens said this is the “year of Greek-Russian relations.”