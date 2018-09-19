Rouvikonas taunts the police after minister threatens to bill for embassy damages

Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Katerinia Papakosta said on Wednesday she wants to send the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group the bill for the material damages it caused to the Iranian embassy in its early morning paint attack on Monday.

However, in a show of defiance, a senior member of the group said in a Facebook post that he had been able to elude authorities who, he said, constantly monitor his moves, and head unperturbed toward the British Embassy in central Athens, where he took photos that he later uploaded.

Giorgos Kalaitzidis said in his post that it took him just 13 minutes to lose the officers.