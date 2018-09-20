WHAT’S ON |

 
Jewelry | Athens | To October 6

TAGS: Design, Exhibition

Eleni Marneri Galerie presents the inspired work of 34 artists who were awarded for their technical ability, originality, experimentation and research at Milan Fashion Week in February, in an exhibition organized in cooperation with Artistar Jewels. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eleni Marneri Galerie, 5-7 Lebessi & 16 Porinou, Makriyanni,  tel 210.861.9488

