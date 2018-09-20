Conservatives lead in Greek poll with 9.5 percent

New Democracy maintains a 9.5 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA, according to a new poll of voter intentions, conducted by the Pulse company on behalf of Skai TV and published on Thursday.

More specifically, 31.5 percent of those polled said they would vote for the conservatives against 22 percent for SYRIZA.



Extreme-right Golden Dawn got 7 percent, ahead of the Movement For Change (KINAL) with 6.5 percent and the Greek communist party, KKE, on 5.5 percent



The results showed that support for KINAL has not suffered after the recent withdrawal from the center-left coalition of To Potami.



To Potami and junior coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) both received 1.5 percent of voter preferences and remain below the 3 percent threshold to enter Parliament.



Analysts said the results showed that the polarizing effect of the pre-election period with both ND and SYRIZA increasing their percentages.



The poll also showed that 61 percent believe that Greece's bailout exit will not improve the finances of their households, while 72 percent said the government's performance with regard to the devastating wildfires in Mati in eastern Attica was “probably, or definitely negative.”