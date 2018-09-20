ATHEX: Clouds gather over credit stocks again

The messages coming from the 13th Annual Greek Roadshow in London appeared to take a toll on bank stocks on Thursday, as they were hit with fresh losses, while investors will be keeping an eye out during September’s triple witching on Friday as it is considered a key indicator regarding the market’s course over the medium term.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 681.03 points, shedding 1.24 percent from Wednesday’s 689.59 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.21 percent to 1,789.86 points, while the small-cap index grew 0.23 percent.

The banks index dropped 5.89 percent, with Alpha slumping 7.73 percent, Piraeus conceding 6.05 percent, National giving up 4.49 percent and Eurobank shrinking 4.23 percent.

Public Power Corporation was down 4.88 percent and Hellenic Exchanges eased 3.41 percent, as Sarantis improved 2.20 percent and ADMIE Holdings increased 1.12 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 52 took losses and 24 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 37.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.05 percent to close at 72.78 points.