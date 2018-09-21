Athens Flying Week starts Saturday at Tanagra Air Base

An aerobatics display team flies over the Acropolis on Friday during a practice flight for Athens Flying Week. The annual air show takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Tanagra Air Base north of Athens and comprises 34 displays involving 71 pilots. There will be teams from nine countries, including Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain, and skydivers offering a thrilling spectacle. Besides air displays, the base will host a trade show, an exhibition of aircraft, a kids’ play area, as well as food facilities and shopping options. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]