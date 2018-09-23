After performing all sorts of political stunts at the start of its tenure, leftist SYRIZA was forced to make a pragmatic readjustment of its policies. However, it has become painfully evident that despite the reality check of actual governance, the ruling leftists are still very much stuck to the extreme positions of bygone years, when SYRIZA was a minor opposition party struggling to enter Parliament.



The recent report by an expert committee on lawlessness at Greek universities has once more confirmed the ruling party’s fixations. The campaign to denounce critics of the chaotic opinions put forward in the report has fallen through because, thankfully, common sense and the instinct of survival have not vanished entirely from this land.



People want their children to study in proper educational institutions, not controlled crime zones.