Anarchist detained for questioning after church stunt

A member of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group was detained for questioning on Monday in connection with a string of attacks and publicity stunts, especially that on Sunday in a church in the central Athens district of Exarchia.



On Sunday, a group of around 20 or 30 members of the group entered the Church of Aghios Nikolaos on Asclepiou Street, shouting slogans during mass.



Witnesses told police they did not understand what exactly they were shouting.



Rouvikonas claimed responsibility for the raid several hours later, declaring solidarity with members of a nearby homeless shelter.