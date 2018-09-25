Volotea flight makes emergency landing in Athens
A Spanish low cost airline Volotea plane flying from the Aegean island of Mykonos to Venice made an emergency landing in the Greek capital on Tuesday after the crew reported a problem with one of the engines, reports say.
The aircraft landed at Athens International Airport, early reports said without giving further details.