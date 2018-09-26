Break-ins rise in Attica area, police data show

Armed robberies are down but break-ins have risen in the first half of the year, according to data published Tuesday by the Greek Police (ELAS), with the nationwide figure for the former coming to 2,171, against 2,378 in the same period last year, and that for the latter to 36,997, compared to 36,959 in the first half of 2017.

Break-ins rose sharply in the Attica region, which saw 373 more incidents in the first half of this year compared to last, bringing the total to 1,064, while there were 739 more thefts from parked cars and 63 more petty thefts such as bag snatching in public.

In terms of other crimes, ELAS has solved 93 percent more cases of forgery, 50 percent more cases of blackmail and 19.5 percent more cases of smuggling in the first half of this year compared to last.

Drug enforcement authorities, meanwhile, seized 6 tons of hashish, 95 kilograms of heroin and 76 kilograms of cocaine, as well as destroying 21,794 cannabis plants.