Jewelry store owner released pending manslaughter trial

The 73-year-old owner of an Athens jewelry store who has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 33-year-old LGBTQ activist last week was conditionally released from custody on Wednesday pending trial.

He will have to appear at a local police station once a month and will not be allowed to leave the country.

The store owner claimed that he acted in self-defense as the victim, Zak Kostopoulos, threatened him with a piece of glass.

Another suspect, 55, has also been charged with manslaughter and was given until Friday to prepare his defense.

The incident occurred last Friday near Omonia Square. The victim allegedly entered the empty jewelry store and panicked when he was locked inside.

Initial reports claimed Kostopoulos was trying to rob the store, but others said he was trying to avoid a brawl that had started nearby.

The store owner and the 55-year-old were identified in CCTV footage kicking the victim’s head.