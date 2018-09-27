It would be a grave mistake to ignore the sense of insecurity that has gripped large swaths of public opinion.

Many of our fellow citizens live or work in neighborhoods that have changed dramatically and live under the shadow of the constant threat of violence and criminality. This is not about a virtual reality created by the media but about the daily lives of people.

Obviously, this situation does not justify taking the law into one’s own hands.

However, if their sensitivities are not taken into consideration, then they will ultimately be led down the wrong path.