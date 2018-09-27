ANEL MPs must toe party line on FYROM name deal, says official

Lawmakers of the junior coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL), will have to abide by the party’s official line on the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje, the party’s vice-president Panayiotis Sgouridis said on Thursday.



“We have established that we will vote according to our conscience, but there will be an issue of party discipline,” Sgouridis told broadcaster ANT1.



He reiterated leader Panos Kammenos’ position that right-wing ANEL will leave the SYRIZA-led government coalition before the Prespes agreement reaches Parliament, saying that “what the party president says, stands.”



Asked about the different view expressed by ANEL MP Thanasis Papachristopoulos who has said he supports the agreement, Sgouridis said his future will be addressed in the coming meetings of ANEL’s political secretariat and parliamentary group.