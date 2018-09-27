One dead, two injured after car collides with train
Photo by lamiareport.gr
One woman died and two people were injured near Tithorea in central Greece on Thursday morning, when the car she was driving collided with a speeding train.
Rail company TRAINOSE said train 1511 was heading from Lianokladi to Athens when it collided with a vehicle that ignored the bars on the level crossing.
Ambulance staff pulled the woman, who was already dead, out of the car and transferred the two other passengers to hospital.