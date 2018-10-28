Gerasimos Pitsamanos | Corfu | To November 17

The Municipal Gallery of Corfu presents its entire collection of works by Gerasimos Pitsamanos (1787-1825), an architect and portrait painter from the Ionian island who distinguished himself as an officer of the army of the Septinsular Republic, a topographer and as a diplomat. The knighted architect was also at the vanguard of Greece's liberation from Ottoman rule and worked briefly as court architect in the Russian Empire, before dying of tuberculosis on Corfu at the age of 38. The exhibition of 80-plus original watercolors and drawings by Pitsamanos is the first of its kind and was organized in cooperation with the National Historical Museum. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs 3 euros.

Corfu Municipal Gallery, Old Palace,

tel 26610.486.90