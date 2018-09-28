Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs | Athens | September 29
What happens when an inventor hooks up his new machine for transforming water into food and it goes nuts? Find out in the animated sci-fi box-office hit “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” which is being screened at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Agora venue at 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 29. The screening is in English with Greek subtitles and admission is free of charge.
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org