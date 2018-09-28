Acropolis Museum | Athens | September 29 & 30

Celebrating European Heritage Days, the Acropolis Museum will be opening its doors to the public free of charge from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During those hours visitors will not only be able to see the museum's main collection of archaeological finds from the Acropolis site but also the temporary exhibition “Forbidden City: The Private Rooms of Emperor Qianlong,” comprising 162 exhibits from the private rooms of the 18th century Chinese ruler. The aim of the European Heritage Days initiative is to widen access to and foster care for architectural and environmental heritage.



Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.900.0900