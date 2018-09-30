Man fatally shoots half-sister, 11, in Argos

A 29-year-old man fatally shot his half-sister before turning the gun on himself at the home of his stepmother at Argos in the Peloponnese on Sunday, police said.



According to local reports, the man forced his way into his stepmother’s home in the early afternoon and started a fire.



He is then said to have shot his 11-year-old half-sister with a hunting rifle before using the same firearm to kill himself.



The exact reasons for the man’s outburst remained unclear, though he was believed to be mentally unstable.