Turnout in FYROM referendum remains low

Turnout in the name change referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) stood at 22.65 percent at 3 p.m. local time.



Polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. Greek time).



Citizens in the Balkan country are voting on whether to accept a deal with Greece under which they will change their country's name to “Republic of North Macedonia” and Greece will drop its objections to the country joining NATO.



Critics of the name deal with Greece, including President Gjorge Ivanov, have called for a boycott of the vote.