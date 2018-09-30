Zaev: Name deal must secure approval in Parliament, otherwise elections

After voting finished in a name change referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that despite a “boycott” he expected that the majority voted “yes” and that the result should be reflected in Parliament.



“Decisions are taken by those who vote. The vote is final and the decision of citizens cannot be ignored,” he said while calling the process a “success for democracy and for a European Macedonia.”



Zaev said that the Prespes agreement will go to FYROM’s Parliament for ratification. If lawmakers fail to support the deal the country will go to elections, he added.