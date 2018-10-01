German president to visit Greece on October 11 & 12

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is due in Greece on October 11 and 12 for an official visit, it was announced on Monday.

Steinmeyer, who was invited to Greece by his counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, is to meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during his visit.

On October 12 the two presidents are to visit Kalamata. October 12, 1944, was the day that Athens was liberated from German occupation and is considered as the end of the Nazi occupation of Greece.