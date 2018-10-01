Cyprus celebrates independence

Cypriot soldiers are seen on tanks during a military parade marking the 58th anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus, in Nicosia, on Monday. The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded in response to a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960. In the background the painted flags of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, right, and Turkey, are seen seen on the Pentadaktylos mountain in the Turkish occupied area of island. [Petros Karadjias/AP]