Peace on Earth | Athens | October 2

The 10-member orchestra and 30-voice choir of St Lamberti, a church in Hildesheim, Germany, will perform at St Paul's Anglican Church in Athens on Tuesday, October 2, starting at 7 p.m. The ensemble will perform Marc-Antoine Charpentier's “Messe de Minuit,” J.S. Bach's double violin concerto and Mozart's Laudate Dominum for choir and orchestra, in a concert titled “Dona Nobis Pacem” (Peace on Earth). Admission is free of charge, but a donation is required.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906