ATHEX: Auctions see stock gains erased

The closing auctions at the end of Monday’s trading session in Athens wiped out all the gains registered over the course of the day and took the benchmark back into negative territory. Trading volume was very low as traders remain skeptical about the local market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 691.30 points, shedding 0.06 percent from Friday’s 691.69 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.81 percent to 1,822.33 points, while small-caps expanded 0.69 percent.

The banks index added 0.06 percent, as Alpha rose 0.73 percent, Piraeus grew 0.53 percent and Eurobank improved 0.08 percent, while National gave up 1.37 percent. PPC advanced 3.13 percent and Motor Oil increased 2.67 percent, as GEK Terna declined 3.06 percent and Titan Cement lost 1.64 percent.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 42 took losses and 26 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 29.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s 73.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange was closed as the country celebrated Independence Day.