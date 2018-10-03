Turkey says backing FYROM’s EU, NATO membership ambitions

Three days after the name change referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it will continue to back the “friendly” country’s efforts to become a member of the European Union and NATO.



“Turkey has recognized the Republic of Macedonia with its constitutional name since its foundation,” the ministry said in a statement.



“We will continue to support the friendly country Macedonia, for the sake of its prosperity and security, but also in order to become a member of the EU and NATO, the same way we have done so far,” it said.



The agreement, under which FYROM would be renamed “Republic of North Macedonia,” won overwhelming support in Sunday’s referendum, but with low voter turnout.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said FYROM can only become a NATO member if it implements the accord signed with Greece earlier this year.