Athens, Beirut sign cooperation agreements to promote investment

Lebanon and Greece signed agreements on Wednesday to increase cooperation in the private sector, Lebanon’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture stated.



“The agreements aim at facilitating communication between Lebanese and Greek businessmen in addition to exchanging information and increasing investment opportunities in the two countries,” the statement said.

Mohamad Choucair, head of Lebanon’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, said that ties between the two countries are strong but more measures can be taken to create partnership on different levels.



“For instance, trade between the two countries is low and nothing has been done to increase it yet,” he said.

Choucair’s remarks came during his meeting with a Greek delegation that traveled to Lebanon to discuss ways of strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Choucair called upon Greek businessmen to take part in infrastructure projects in Lebanon. He argued that Greek businessmen can also take part in the oil and gas sector in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said his country should cooperate with Lebanon in infrastructure projects as well as the tourism sector by creating a tourism route between Lebanon, Greece and Cyprus. [Xinhua]