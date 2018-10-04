Hurriyet: Turkey sets up radars to monitor Aegean vessel traffic

Turkey has set up eleven surveillance stations on the Aegean coast as part of the first phase of the Coast Surveillance Radar System (SGRS) Project which aims to "halt illegal activities" in the sea, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Wednesday.



The paper says, when the system testing has been completed, the radars and electro-optical sensors will monitor the sea around the clock.



“Integration between seven public institutions will help officials intervene in the event of illegal activities in the sea such as migrant smuggling and fish poaching,” the paper says.



If authorities confirm an illegal activity in the sea, then Turkish coast guard vessels will be dispatched to the scene.