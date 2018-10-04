New Democracy notes ‘worrying signs’ in Greek economy

The main opposition expressed concerned over some “worrying signs” in the Greek economy, following a sell-off in bank shares on Wednesday.



New Democracy did not specifically cite the banking sector’s losses, but noted that there is no evidence to suggest Greece will soon be able to secure its funding from the international markets.



“The signs emitted by the Greek economy are very worrying. Unlike all the countries that suffered an economic crisis, Greece is the only one that remains out of the markets,” the party said in a press release on Wednesday evening.



“There’s nothing to signal that its credibility will soon be restored, despite [PM Alexis] Tsipras’ celebrations over the alleged ‘clean exit’ from the memorandums,” it added.