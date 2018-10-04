ND unveils new logo at anniversary event

New Democracy has unveiled its new logo, an abstract design merging the conservatives’ trademark flaming torch with the party’s initials.

The new logo, which was designed by Fanouris Moraitis, was unveiled by conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an event marking the party’s 44th anniversary at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex Thursday.



“[The new emblem] embodies the mission of our party. A party which is open to new ideas, which wants to bring Greeks together in a truth pact,” Mitsotakis said.



“We are proud of our party’s contribution. At the same time, however, we feel the weight of responsibility toward the future. We ought to become better. This is the only way to shape the society that we deserve,” he added.



The ND logo was last redesigned in 2011 under then conservative leader Antonis Samaras.