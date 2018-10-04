Three charged with abduction, attempted blackmail in Patra

Three men in the western port city of Patra have been charged with abduction and attempted blackmail.



The suspects, 31, 42 and 44, reportedly used violence to force the 40-year-old victim into a car and drove him to a cafe owned by one of the perpetrators where they beat him, made threats against his family and demanded 5,500 euros.



The victim was released and given an ultimatum of a few hours to come up with the money. However, he reported the incident to police, who went to the cafe and picked up the three.



They were expected to appear before a Patra prosecutor Thursday.