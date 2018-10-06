Greece’s demographic crisis as demonstrated by a number of recent studies will undoubtedly have a significant impact on many vital sectors like the economy and defense.



There is a lot of talk about the problems that loom for Greece down the road, but very little – if anything at all – is being done to combat the effects of a shrinking and ageing population.

If we want to stem the momentum of the demographic decline, we need to treat the issue as a matter of the utmost national importance.

We need practical solutions and initiatives today that will address the challenges of the future. And we need them now, because any initiative needs a certain amount of time to mature before it can start yielding results.