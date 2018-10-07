The Greek people watched this week as banks were once more put through the wringer on the stock market, knowing they have paid dearly for the recapitalization of the country’s lenders.

They deserve answers to certain questions: Did the businesspeople who were granted loans to participate in the capital increases of several lenders pay them back? Where there any cases where money from those loans were transferred from company to personal bank accounts? Have the authorities exhausted all possibilities of recovering assets from businesspeople who bankrupted their companies but who themselves remain wealthy?

The answers to these and other crucial questions are long overdue and citizens want to know why.