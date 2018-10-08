Kotzias in Barcelona for Mediterranean summit

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias was in Barcelona on Monday to join his European and regional counterparts at the 3rd Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean.

The summit, now in its 10th year, is to focus on regional issues and prospects for cooperation.

It is to be opened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell.

The EU's enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn is also to attend the proceedings.