Anastasiades, Cavusoglu meet on sidelines of UN summit

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, it emerged on Monday.

Reports of the meeting were confirmed by Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou amid speculation about a possible new initiative for a settlement to the longstanding Cyprus problem following the collapse of United Nations-mediated negotiations in the summer of 2017.

"We should respect the procedure as the discussions at the Security Council are ongoing and are confidential," Prodromou said.