Spartacus | Athens | October 10

Celebrating 50 years since the premiere of “Spartacus” with choreography by the acclaimed Yury Grigorovich and music by Aram Khachaturian, the Grigorovich Ballet Theater of Russia returns to the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens as part of a world tour. Denis Rodkin, the Bolshoi's principal dancer, stars as the title character, alongside Alexander Volchkov as Crassus, Ekaterina Shipulina as Aegina and Maria Vinogradova as Phrygia. The performance takes place on Wednesday, October 10, starting at 8.30 p.m., and tickets start from 26 euros at www.viva.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807