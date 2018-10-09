Late Night | Athens | October 11
Three days before it takes down its exhibitions on George Condo and Paul Chan, the Museum of Cycladic Art will be hosting a late night with live music and a reduced admission ticket of 5 euros. The special event starts at 9 p.m. and ends at midnight and features experimental Greek acts Panos Alexiadis, Bill Anagnos and Kostadis.
Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321