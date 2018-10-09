Body found floating in southern Athens marina

Coast guard officials on Tuesday retrieved the body of a man floating near the breakwater of the Alimos marina in the southern suburb of Palio Faliro.

It is the second body found in a space of a few days in the wider area.



Sources from the coast guard said the man was about 1.80 in height, aged between 35 and 40, had black hair and wore a wedding band.



His body will be transferred to the morgue to determine the cause of death and his identity.