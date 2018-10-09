Mattis: Greece a 'solid,' 'excellent' ally

US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday praised defense cooperation with Greece, describing Washington's NATO partner as a “solid” and “excellent” ally.



“For decades Greece has been a solid ally we work closely together, Souda Bay is one of our most important ports of call in the Mediterranean in any part of NATO and we have a very close collaboration including my personal interactions with the MOD, the minister who will be here today,” he told journalists ahead of a meeting with Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos at the Pentagon.



“They are an excellent ally. From what they've been working on with the refugees to the way they support the US Navy operations and the collaboration between our militaries, plus our diplomatic collaboration in Brussels has been strong.”