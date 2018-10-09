ATHEX: Slide expands to most stocks

The drop was evenly spread across the board at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, with non-bank blue chips sharing the pressure that the credit sector has been suffering over the last few weeks – as the benchmark continues to register new 18-month lows. Although the day started with moderate gains, it ended with the indexes deep in the red again.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 626.17 points, sliding another 2.43 percent from Monday’s 641.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.25 percent to 1,644.23 points.

The banks index conceded 3.50 percent, with Piraeus falling 7.62 percent, Eurobank shedding 5.12 percent, National decreasing 3.88 percent and Alpha giving up 1.51 percent.



There were also notable losses for Motor Oil (6.14 percent), Jumbo (4.89 percent) and Viohalco (4.53 percent).

In total 25 stocks recorded gains, 64 headed south and 27 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.9 million euros, up from Monday’s 52.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.18 percent to close at 69.26 percent.