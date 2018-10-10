Instead of scrapping the so-called Paraskevopoulos law that provides for the early release from prison of serious offenders with health problems, the government has once again limited itself to introducing provisions.

The fundamental question is why doesn’t the government submit a new legal code – which it claims to have already drafted – to Parliament in order to replace the controversial legislation it ushered in three years ago.

The record has shown that since the Paraskevopoulos law was introduced a large number of criminals have been released with many of them reoffending.

Whatever amendments are made, nothing can erase the government’s huge responsibility for introducing such a bad law which has led to the release of so many serious offenders.