Kremlin opposes Ukraine church's bid for independence, spokesman says

TAGS: Religion

Russia opposes any steps that lead to a split in Orthodox Christianity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked about Ukraine’s bid to establish an independent church outside Moscow’s control.

“You know the position of the Russian Orthodox Church on this issue,” Peskov told reporters. “And, of course, we would not want any steps taken that lead to a deep split in the Orthodox world.” [Reuters]

