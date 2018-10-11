ATHEX: Rare day of gains for main stock index

The Greek stock market’s main index ended higher on Thursday – something of a rarity these days – as bank stocks staged a late turnaround to post gains and offset losses of some 2 percent for the benchmark. This was partly thanks to reports that the European Central Bank will ask local lenders to increase their capital conservation buffers by 0.625 percent next month. Still, most other stocks fell, as did trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 626.83 points, adding 0.16 percent to Wednesday’s 625.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.35 percent to 1,645.12 points, while the small-caps index contracted 0.79 percent.

The banks index rebounded 2.20 percent, as Piraeus jumped 6.36 percent, National rose 6.09 percent, Eurobank improved 0.97 percent and Alpha increased 0.09 percent.



PPC climbed 4.31 percent and Jumbo continued its rise (up 4.27 percent), as OTE telecom dropped 2.31 percent.

In total 32 stocks posted gains, 54 endured losses and 30 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 47.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 50.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.07 percent to close at 68.40 percent.